Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.39.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.36.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

