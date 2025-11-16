Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Holdings Raised by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after buying an additional 1,594,206 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 147.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 875,712 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,821,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after acquiring an additional 425,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.