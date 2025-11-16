Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $34.55 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $34,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 234,099 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,657,000 after buying an additional 266,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after buying an additional 727,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,002,000.

AVUS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $111.62.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

