Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,917 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 4.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $233,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

