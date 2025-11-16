Summitry LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Summitry LLC reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Cencora by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 205.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.16.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.