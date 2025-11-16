Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

