Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

ARDT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Ardent Health Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:ARDT opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.44. Ardent Health has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ardent Health by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ardent Health by 1,519.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

