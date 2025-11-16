National Pension Service Purchases 942 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

National Pension Service increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $319,638.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,004. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,492 shares of company stock valued at $36,448,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.97.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $352.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -359.81 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

