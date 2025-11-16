iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

