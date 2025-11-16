Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,961,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

