Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,884 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock worth $194,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,057.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

