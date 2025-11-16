Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,063 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.25% of Autodesk worth $163,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.13.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $299.39 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

