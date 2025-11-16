Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $104,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

