AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

