Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,578 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of Ferguson worth $107,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ferguson by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.81.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Ferguson news, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $226,968.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,735.34. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.33, for a total value of $145,033.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,191.62. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.