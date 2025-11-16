Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF $DFND

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 43.89% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

DFND opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $47.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

