Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,185 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

