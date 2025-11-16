Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,140 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

