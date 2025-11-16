Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

Shares of ALBT opened at $1.81 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avalon GloboCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avalon GloboCare to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.