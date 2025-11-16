Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $83.54. 31,739,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 14,772,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 221.8% in the third quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

