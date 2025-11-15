ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $31,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 175,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

