KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on KPT. National Bankshares raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KP Tissue
KP Tissue Price Performance
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.