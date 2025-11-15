KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KPT. National Bankshares raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.18. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$9.69. The stock has a market cap of C$95.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

