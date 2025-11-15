ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 470 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $134.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

