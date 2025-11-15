Truepoint Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

