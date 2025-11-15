The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $147.80. 1,160,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 138.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

