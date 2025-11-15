STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,260 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $300,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.23.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

