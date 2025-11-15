WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.43 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

