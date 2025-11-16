East Star Resources (LON:EST) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 2.44, with a volume of 25204072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

East Star Resources Stock Down 4.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.90.

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About East Star Resources

