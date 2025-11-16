Insider Buying: Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Insider Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Grzegorz Jacek Kulawski purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 206,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,356,639.30. The trade was a 1.13% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Grzegorz Jacek Kulawski also recently made the following trade(s):
Valeura Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE VLE traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.14. 624,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -3.76.
Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.
