Insider Selling: Organigram (TSE:OGI) Insider Sells 12,409 Shares of Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Emberg sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$30,898.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,110 shares in the company, valued at C$114,813.90. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Timothy Emberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Timothy Emberg sold 8,856 shares of Organigram stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$19,926.00.

Organigram Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Organigram stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$2.11. 117,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.50 million, a PE ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.16. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$2.89.

About Organigram

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

