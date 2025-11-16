Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91. 4,011,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average session volume of 338,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.
Steppe Gold Stock Down 16.2%
The stock has a market cap of C$482.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.
