Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91. 4,011,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average session volume of 338,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 16.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$482.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.