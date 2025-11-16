SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 848,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 145,674 shares.The stock last traded at $30.20 and had previously closed at $30.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSEZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SSE Stock Down 1.6%

About SSE

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

