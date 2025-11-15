iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. iPower had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

iPower Stock Performance

iPower stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.44. iPower has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPW shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on iPower in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised iPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iPower has an average rating of “Sell”.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

