Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Issues Earnings Results

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Farmhouse Price Performance

FMHS stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 28.82. Farmhouse has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.47.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

