Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Issues Earnings Results

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FMHS stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 28.82. Farmhouse has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.47.

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories.

