Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPCPF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Nippon Paint has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

