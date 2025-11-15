Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.90%.
Nippon Paint Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NPCPF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Nippon Paint has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.16.
About Nippon Paint
