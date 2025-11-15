Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.27), Zacks reports.

Medicus Pharma Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:MDCX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,347. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Trading of Medicus Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Medicus Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medicus Pharma by 180.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

