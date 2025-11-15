Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 476,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 163,184 shares.The stock last traded at $33.93 and had previously closed at $34.15.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Komatsu presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.25%.The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

