Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.8%

MFG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 2,559,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.