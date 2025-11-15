NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRXP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 432,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRXP shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

