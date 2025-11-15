CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Announces Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.93%.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
CyberAgent Company Profile
