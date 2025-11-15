Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading 14.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.5188.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMSEY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Samsonite Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsonite Group presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Equities analysts expect that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

