Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8,095,000.32 and last traded at $8,095,000.32, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

