IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.12 and last traded at $226.3070, with a volume of 527279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,402 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $14,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

