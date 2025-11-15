Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 231,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 168,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Grid Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a market cap of C$28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.