D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading 28.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shot up 28.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 3,014,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 472,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$142.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

