Critical Contrast: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and LightPath Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $874.36 million 0.18 -$16.52 million ($1.16) -4.90 LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 8.18 -$14.87 million ($0.39) -17.18

Analyst Recommendations

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoneridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stoneridge and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 1 0 1 0 2.00 LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.44%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -3.39% -9.24% -3.69% LightPath Technologies -39.92% -53.40% -18.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stoneridge beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

