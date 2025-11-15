Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.42%.

Vallourec Stock Down 1.9%

VLOWY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 30,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vallourec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

