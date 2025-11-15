MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Releases Earnings Results

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MDWerks had a negative net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 223.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.
MDWerks Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDWK remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. MDWerks has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 14.25.
MDWerks Company Profile
