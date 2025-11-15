MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Releases Earnings Results

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MDWerks had a negative net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 223.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

MDWerks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDWK remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. MDWerks has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 14.25.

Get MDWerks alerts:

MDWerks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

Receive News & Ratings for MDWerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDWerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.