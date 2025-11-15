BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 96,832,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 95,416,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.42.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

