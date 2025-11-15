CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Announces Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

